Spirit Halloween Is Giving Away the Ultimate Horror Getaway

Spirit Halloween is turning one lucky person's spooky season into the ultimate horror show. The iconic halloween retailer is offering a chance to win a trip for two to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. The winner will also get airfare, airport transportation, accommodations, and three days of general admission theme park tickets for themselves and one guest of their choice. Entering to win the contest is pretty simple. You can either comment and tag the friend you'd want to bring along in the Spirit Halloween Instagram post below, or fill out the contest entry form.

You will be able to enter the contest until September 10 at 11:59 PM ET. In order to be eligible to win, you must be at least 18 years old, and be a legal resident of the US. A few more details about the contest: You will be able to choose whether you want to attend the 2023 or 2024 event, at your choice of either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort. For those of you who plan on going whether or not you win, you can check out the programming for this year's Halloween Horror Nights. There will be numerous haunted houses and scare zones to explore.