Get a Full-Time Job Take Care of a Lighthouse on a Cliff Over the U.S.'s Biggest Lake

If you've ever wanted a truly enviable view out of your bedroom window -- like, say, the view from the top of a lighthouse on a cliff looking out over Lake Superior -- your train has arrived.
That's the view you'll find at Split Rock Lighthouse, which is looking for a new historic site manager (basically a lighthouse keeper), reports Minnesota Public Radio (MPR). The lighthouse was retired in 1969 and is now a popular destination so far north in Minnesota that you're just about in Canada. Thousands of people visit the scenic outlook daily during the summer. And it's pretty much just moose and icicles in the winter when the spray from the lake can coat buildings with a layer of ice.
The Minnesota Historical Society will be posting for a new site manager in August 2019. Lee Radzak, the current manager of Split Rock, is retiring in April. He's held the job, living at and managing the lighthouse, for the last 36 years. So, if you've been hoping for your chance to apply, this might be the only chance you get.
It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will be available in mid-August, according to MPR. In the meantime, an interim keeper will handle the dream job. Duties include upkeep of the site, managing the tourists, and a constitution that allows you to make it through the long Minnesota winter.
"I think that this job will be probably the hardest job to fill in the historical society," Ben Leonard, a manager with the Minnesota Historical Society, told MPR. "Because people think about the view, they don't think about the email or the reports or the HR issues, because they aren't romantic." He adds that they're looking for a historian with the ability to deal with crowds and brutal winters. You probably also need to be cool with bears.
Details about compensation aren't available since the job hasn't officially been listed yet. However, it's a nice perk to have access to loads of hiking trails along the shore and in nearby state parks. Set a calendar reminder.
