Here Are 5 Spooky Campsites You Can Stay at for Free on Halloween

This Halloween, you can skip the trick-or-treating and the haunted houses and try a much more unique and memorable experience. Sēkr has compiled an extensive database of free campsites around the country. With all that crowdsourced information, the company has used the information to assemble a list of the best places to camp for free this Halloween.

Ditch the $75 haunted hayrides and scare yourself for free at these sites.

Dry Fork Recreation Area, New Bloomfield, Missouri

This site has a cabin ruin with its very own tragic history, and campers who have stayed there have reported odd interactions, including ghostly campfires and unexpected darkness.

Lakeview Gunnison, Almont, Colorado

Home to an actual ghost town, St. Elmo, this site has had its very own supernatural sightings. According to some campers, photos of the area have had unexpected ghostly faces in the background.

Antietam Creek Campsite Sharpsburg, Maryland

Considering that the famous battlefield took place near these very grounds, it is not surprising that some campers have reported seeing ghosts wandering around where battlements, guns, and cannons used to reside.

White Star, Leadville, Colorado

Once home to the Unsinkable Molly Brown, the woman who survived the sinking of the Titanic and went on to fight for Women's Rights, Leadville is also open to the Moyer Mine, which remains open to the public. There are many stories of ghosts wandering around town. Some have even reported seeing a ghost at the Moyer Mine all the way back in 1893.

Lakeview RV Resort, Houston, Texas

This area is next to the Creepy Hollow Haunted House—meaning you can get in camping and haunted houses on the same weekend.

For more ideas for Halloween, check out Thrillist's guide to all the ways you can enjoy the holiday. Need camping gear for fall? Thrillist has you covered there as well with our recs on the best products you can get to prepare for the outdoors.