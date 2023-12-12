These Are the Major Sporting Events Worth Traveling for in 2024

Are you a huge sports fan? Is there one sport in particular that has become somewhat of a fixation for you, like football or golf? Even if you aren't a diehard sports fan, the next great trip you plan could very easily center around an athletic competition. One of the biggest—and growing—trends in travel is that more people are building vacations around the things that they are passionate about—whether that’s live music, sports, or even their favorite TV shows.

Like any other trip, traveling for sports requires a fair amount of pre-planning. Where are you going? When are you going? How long will you be gone for? To travel to sporting events, the answers to those questions become less and less flexible. The Kentucky Derby, and so many other events, only happens once per year.

Below, we've assembled a list of some of the biggest sporting events taking place in 2024, including the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the Copa América Finals in Miami, and the Summer Olympics in Paris.

As the year progresses, we will add more events as dates and locations are announced—so check back for more inspiration later on. For now, consider adding a Grand Prix or rugby final to your 2024 adventures.

US Sporting Events

Super Bowl LVIII – Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11

NCAA Championship Game – Glendale, Arizona, April 8

Masters – Augusta, Georgia, April 11-14

Boston Marathon – Boston, Massachusetts, April 14

Kentucky Derby – Louisville, Kentucky, May 4

PGA Championship – Louisville, Kentucky, May 16-19

Indy 500 – Speedway, Indiana, May 26

Copa América Finals – Miami, Florida, July 14

US Open – New York City, New York, August 26-September 8

New York City Marathon – New York City, New York, November 3

International Sporting Events