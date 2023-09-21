This Campus Will Be Home to Sports Illustrated's First-Ever College Town Resort

College days might be over for some of us, but college day vibes surely don't have to be. If your ideal vacation involves a college town aesthetic and, most importantly, loads of sports and activities, then say less—Sports Illustrated Resorts is at the rescue.

Sports Illustrated—yes, the magazine!—just announced that, as part of its Sports Illustrated Resorts, which originally debuted in 2022, it is launching its line of college town resorts. The first one is slated to open in 2025.

You'll have to make your way over to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to enjoy Sports Illustrated's first-ever college town resort. If you're wondering why that was chosen as the first location of the resort line, you are probably not a huge college sports fan—and that's okay! Tuscaloosa is home to the iconic University of Alabama, which has been featured on Sports Illustrated's cover more than any other college or university and is famous for its rich history in sports and tradition.

But let's get to the point, shall we—here's what the college town resorts are all about. College town resorts are meant to bring vacationers to popular college towns where fan bases are particularly active, and they all share a common sports theme. Inside each resort—including the Tuscaloosa one—guests will benefit from the comfort of a full-service hotel as well as a vacation club and, of course, a signature Sports Illustrated Fit Health/Wellness Center. Quality dining experiences and a slew of activities, sports, and entertainment options will also be available, and resorts will also include a host of branded attractions from live action sports.

"Sports Illustrated Resorts are about hospitality, lifestyle, leisure and entertainment where we celebrate not only the legacy of Sports Illustrated, but the path it is on now, by immersing our guests in sports culture and providing the best entertainment, cuisine, fitness, health and wellness to our guests," Christopher Schroeder, CEO of Sports Hospitality Ventures, said in a statement. "People are seeking differentiated experiences that allow them to be more active and participatory, and Sports Illustrated Resorts are delivering the ultimate experiences for guests through the hospitality destinations we are creating."

The Tuscaloosa resort is set to open in late 2025, and additional college town resorts are expected to be announced in the future. For more information, you can visit this website.