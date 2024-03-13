Millennials and Gen Z Are Driving a Surge of Sports Travel

Sports fans are some of the most dedicated people out there. The level of commitment has often rivaled and arguably superseded the religious fervor of the ultra-devout. A new report from American Express Travel shows that the athletic devotion includes traveling great distances to games and tournaments. According to the 2024 Global Travel Trends Report, 58% of people are interested in traveling for sporting events this year.

Millennials and Gen Zers are even more dedicated. According to the survey, 67% of respondents from these generations sid they are interested in traveling for sports. That's not too surprising, considering just how international some sports are—Formula 1 races are taking place in 21 countries this year, soccer's top leagues are peppered across multiple continents, basketball becomes more global everyday, and even the NFL is hosting games in cities like London, England and Munich, Germany.

The commuting time for these trips isn't always a quick drive to the nearest stadium, either. Amex reports that 75% of respondents will spend at least three hours getting to the event. Here are some more stats about sports travel this year from the new report:

71% consider themselves either a "huge" or casual fan

37% have plans to travel for sports this year

38% will average trips of six hours or more

So, which sports are most people traveling for? According to American Express Travel, "58% of respondents to the survey who are traveling for sports in 2024 will do so for soccer, basketball or Formula 1 racing."

And where is everybody headed? The top destinations for sports travel in summer 2024, according to the survey, are going to be New York, Miami, Las Vegas, London, and Paris.

For Miami, that makes sense, considering the city now has a pro football team, soccer team, basketball team, and a Formula 1 race. Paris will be hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics. Over in New York, the city is home to two MLS teams (NYCFC and New York Red Bulls), two MLB teams (Yankees and Mets), the US Open Tennis Championships, and the New York Marathon. Las Vegas, where the Super Bowl was held in 2024, is also quickly becoming a sports destination of its own with a Formula 1 race and WNBA champions the Las Vegas Aces now calling the city home.