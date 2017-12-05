Here's How to See What You Listened to Most on Spotify This Year

It's the end of the year, and we can mercifully close the book on 2017, hoping for a better 2018. It's not only a good time to gripe about the last 12 months, but it's a chance for a little reflection, humbling as that might be.
On Tuesday, Spotify released Wrapped, an online app that will help you remember the year that was. It will let you dig back through the music you listened to over the last year, even if that means facing up to just how many times you listened to REM's "It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)."
The app will walk you through the artists, songs, and genres you listened to most over the course of the year. All you have to do at the site is connect your account. Then it will start walking you through all the things it knows about you.
This is what Wrapped looks like.
The app will also quiz you on what your most-listened-to artist, song, and genre were over the course of the year. Once you're done, it'll provide you with a playlist of your top 100 songs as well as a playlist of songs it thinks you missed, based on your listening habits.
Oh, and it ends with a call for you to share your results and tell everyone you listened to No Doubt's "Just a Girl" an unexpected amount. That part is totally optional.
