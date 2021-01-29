Barilla Pairs With Spotify for a Surprising Al Dente Pasta Trick

Music and cooking are both subject to the laws of rhythm. Skip a beat on either and you’ll end up with a half-autotuned lasagne.

To improve your pasta-making plans, multinational food company Barilla has teamed up with Swedish streaming platform Spotify to help you time your noods with tunes, according to Fast Company. The Barilla playlist timer perfectly syncs music with the time it takes to boil spaghetti, penne, fusilli, and linguine.

Playlist titles like “Pleasant Melancholy Penne,” “Top Hits Spaghetti,” and “Timeless Emotion Fusilli” sound a little like those verbose Amazon product descriptions designed to catch as many search queries as possible, but the curated cooking soundtracks include songs from across genres and feature artists like Jay-Z, Nas, and Sfera Ebbasta. Just be sure to set these sets only to dry pasta. The fresh stuff cooks up much faster than the 8-11 minutes of each playlist. You’re on your own when it comes time to simmer the Sunday sauce.