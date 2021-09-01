Spotify’s New Feature Reveals How Compatible You & Your Friends Are

Music taste matters in an enduring friendship. I mean, do you really want to spend a lifetime of hangouts fighting for the aux cord? I think not. Spotify gets that. So much so that the music streaming platform is launching an all-new experience that lets you test your compatibility.

Following a successful beta test earlier this summer, Spotify is officially rolling out Blend globally, letting you merge your music tastes into one shared playlist and see how much of a match you and your friends really are. Each day, it'll automatically generate a personalized playlist for you and your pals based on listening habits, allowing for a more social Spotify experience.

That's where things can get tricky, though. What if you've got Thomas Rhett and Jason Aldean on repeat while your bestie is cranking Kendrick Lamar? Your playlist might not exactly mesh. For some, that may be the beauty of friendship, but if you want to put your friends to the test, here's your chance. You'll get regular updates on how compatible your music preferences really are.

"I think the thing that makes Blend such a unique product is the way it helps people find common ground with one another," Arjun Narayen, Spotify product manager, said in a blog post. "Blend is one of the first products we’ve developed that requires multiuser personalization, which has its unique challenges but also helps us create some really delightful experiences when we get it right."

Here's how it works: Tap "create blend" in the Made for You hub on mobile and invite a friend to join via messaging. Once they accept, Spotify will do the work to start generating cover art and a track list based on your combined streaming history. And yes, you can and should (and obviously will) invite your crush to join you.