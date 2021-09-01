Delta Teams Up with Spotify for Free In-Flight Playlists & Podcasts

Delta Air Lines and Spotify are pairing up to make it easier for travelers to listen to their favorite audio content while flying. Starting September 1, passengers will be able to enjoy in-flight content via Delta Studio, which will allow them to listen to popular Spotify curated playlists and podcasts.

Spotify is not only trying to track how compatible you are with your friends, the streaming giant is also taking over in-flight entertainment. Delta Studio content will be free to all passengers as the content is licensed directly by Delta. The sonic entertainment will include specially curated versions of Spotify’s most popular playlists and 42 select podcast series to choose from.