Hurry, Spotify Is Giving Out Free Google Home Minis Right Now

We don't normally say this, but now would be a great time to drop everything (working, slacking off at work, whatever) because Spotify is giving away free Google Home Minis as of Tuesday, October 22 to anyone with an Individual of Family Premium account. But this is a ~while supplies last~ situation, so you'll have to hurry and snag yours before they're all gone.
You've likely got questions -- namely, how and why are the streaming music company is throwing us a $50 speaker for free -- but sit tight. I'm getting there. Spotify is gifting the Google Assistant-powered device to reward existing customers and recruit new ones (yes, you can sign up now and still claim the offer). The promo is technically available through November 15, but we can't promise there will be any of the devices left by then. Once they run out, they're out.
Here's how to score yours: first and foremost, sign up if you haven't already, then login to your account on the Spotify site. It'll prompt you to sign a few terms and conditions and then you'll receive the offer to your linked email. It's that easy.
ICYMI, Spotify hosted a similar deal last year, but only for Family account holders. This year, all you need is that standard $9.99 subscription.
"At our core, Spotify Premium wants to make it easy to enjoy your favorite music anytime, anywhere," Vice President of Premium Partnerships, Marc Hazan, said in a statement to CNN. "We were delighted by the response of our first Google Home Mini offer last year, which is why we're excited to extend our partnership with Google and expand the offer to now include both Family and Individual Premium plans."
h/t Business Insider
