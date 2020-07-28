Spotify's Group Sessions Now Lets You Stream Music Together From Different Locations

Back in May, Spotify launched group sessions, a feature that lets your whole crew share DJ duties. There was a hitch, though: everyone had to be in the same room. A stipulation made extra difficult by our current need for social distancing. But now, the music streaming platform has updated its party mode so groups up to five people can stream in real-time wherever they are.

"So no matter the distance -- whether six feet apart or a thousand miles away -- you and the members of your squad can now each listen to the same content at the same time on your own devices (as well as control playback)," the company said in a statement Tuesday. "Groups of two to five people can use this feature at once by sharing a 'join' link via messaging apps or social media with each other."

Here's how it works: Premium users can tap the connect menu in the bottom lefthand corner of your app and scroll down to "start a group session." It'll then give you that invite link to send to your guests and start the whatever playlist or podcast you're looking to share.