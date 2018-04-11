You Can Now Get Spotify and Hulu Together for $13

Living in the future means moving closer every day to nonstop streamed-media stimulation. And Hulu and Spotify are bringing us closer to that noble goal with a new subscription bundle that's a shockingly good deal.
In short, you'll get access to Spotify Premium and Hulu for $12.99. But note that you'll get ads on the video-on-demand Hulu subscription. Also, the deal is only available to Spotify Premium customers for now, but will reportedly be available for everyone to join the streaming utopia this summer.
If you're a Premium Spotify subscriber, you also have the option of getting a three-month Hulu trial for just $0.99 more a month before you commit to the $12.99 option. Note, however, that the trial is only an option for those who've never had a Hulu account or canceled their account at least 12 months ago. But even if you did cancel, you're still eligible for the $12.99 subscription.
This might look familiar because a similar deal was offered to the students in September ($4.99 a month for both). Now, however, you have the chance to bundle your accounts even if you're not drowning in student debt. If being out of school means you're a little fuzzy on the math: Spotify Premium is $9.99 per month and Hulu is $7.99, which means you'll be saving roughly $5 a month.
So, stream on, good people, and use the money you're saving to subscribe to yet another streaming service.
h/t The Verge
