Spotify's Fun New Wrapped-Like Feature Analyzes Your Music Habits

Each year, as we round the corner into a new year, Spotify puts together a list of our top listens. The Wrapped site highlights the good, the bad, and the embarrassing that occupied our playlists the previous year. And while you typically have to wait until December for the music platform to mortify you with the number of minutes you spent blasting Taylor Swift, Spotify just surprised us with an earlier and slightly different version.

The global campaign, officially dubbed Only You, gets us an in-app Wrapped-esque experience complete with personalized playlists. Find out your quirkiest artist pairings, put together your dream music dinner party, and get your audio birth chart.

Here's what you need to know to find out how you've been listening to music on Spotify this year:

What is Spotify Only You

Like Spotify Wrapped, it's an in-app experience that analyzes your listening habits. Instead of rounding up your top listens, it looks at how you listen to music. The audio birth chart, for example, breaks down your sun sign (aka the artist you've listened to most), your moon sign (the artist you listened to most that shows your vulnerability), and your rising sign (the artist you've connected with most recently). It basically delves a bit deeper into your listening experience beyond telling you how much J Biebs you clocked.

You'll also be able to create "Your Dream Dinner Party" by choosing from some of your top artists to narrow down a personalized playlist, as well as see a list called "Your Artist Pairs" that showcases your most diverse listening habits. Only You also breaks down the years your favorite songs are from, whether you're an early bird or a night owl based on your listening habits, and what genres you've got on repeat.

How to find your Spotify Only You

Head over to your Spotify app—on desktop or mobile—and navigate over to the homepage, where you'll find an Only You section. Then just click through the slides and explore.

If you arrive on the homepage and don't spot the Only You page off the bat, it's probably because you need to update your app—been there, solved that.

