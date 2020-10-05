You Can Now Search for Songs on Spotify With Just the Lyrics

Having an unidentified song stuck in your head for days on end is a unique kind of torture. One that will leave you begging for answers while the same three verses play on a continuous loop through your brain. Now, Spotify is making it easier to crack the code and cue up that track IRL.

The music streaming platform will now let you search for songs by their lyrics on your iOS and Android devices. The process is pretty simple, too: Just toss those lyrics into your search bar and the technology will label the song with a "lyrics match" tag.

This isn't, however, the first time we've seen such a feature. In fact, Apple Music has allowed users to search via lyrics since 2018. Spotify is just now catching up to its competitor. It's also not the only lyric-related addition the platform has introduced. In June, the company added real-time lyrics to 26 different markets thanks to Musixmatch.