You Can Now Search for Songs on Spotify With Just the Lyrics
You can finally find that song that's randomly stuck in your head.
Having an unidentified song stuck in your head for days on end is a unique kind of torture. One that will leave you begging for answers while the same three verses play on a continuous loop through your brain. Now, Spotify is making it easier to crack the code and cue up that track IRL.
The music streaming platform will now let you search for songs by their lyrics on your iOS and Android devices. The process is pretty simple, too: Just toss those lyrics into your search bar and the technology will label the song with a "lyrics match" tag.
This isn't, however, the first time we've seen such a feature. In fact, Apple Music has allowed users to search via lyrics since 2018. Spotify is just now catching up to its competitor. It's also not the only lyric-related addition the platform has introduced. In June, the company added real-time lyrics to 26 different markets thanks to Musixmatch.
Spotify is also doing much more than just making our user experience easier. The company is pitching in to get us to the polls, as well. In September, Spotify launched its Play Your Part campaign, a non-partisan initiative to engage American voters with in-app election resources, easy-to-access registration, even a library of political podcasts.
"It is crucial to the fate of the our futures that we get out and vote. Our voices need to be heard, and together, they will be!" artist Conan Gray is quoted as saying in a press release. "Right now, more than ever, we need to fight for the lives of the people we love, and voting is just one of the extremely impactful ways we can do that. Every single vote matters. Do your part. Together we can fight for the America that we want to see, one that is built upon unity, diversity, empathy, and love."
