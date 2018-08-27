Spotify Just Revealed the 20 Most Popular Songs of the Summer

Every year, we wait for the song of the summer to be declared like Moses has brought it down from Mount Sinai. But exactly which song deserved the title was a little hazier in the past: Was it the one that made the dance floor go the craziest or the one that was played so much it made you feel crazy? In the age of streaming, however, we have access to an unfathomable amount of data that will simply tell us exactly which song was streamed the most, and Spotify released that data on Monday, complete with a playlist of the 20 songs most streamed songs (embedded below for your convenience).
It probably won't surprise you to learn that the tune that launched a dance challenge and inspired several car crashes topped the list. The song of the summer, strictly from a data standpoint, was "In My Feelings" by Drake -- streamed over 393 million times between June 1 and August 20. But people listened to other songs this summer, even if it didn't feel like it, namely these 19 (we listed the rest below).
These are the 20 most popular songs of the summer
20. Nonstop – Drake
19. Rise – Jonas Blue
18. Don’t Matter To Me – Drake (with Michael Jackson)
17. Moonlight – XXXTENTACION
16. no tears left to cry – Ariana Grande
15. Back To You – Selena Gomez
14. Jackie Chan – Tiësto, Dzeko (feat. Post Malone, Preme)
13. Te Boté – Remix – Nio Garcia (feat. Casper Magico, Darrell, Ozuna, Bad Bunny and Nicky Jam)
12. Nice For What – Drake
11. God’s Plan – Drake
10. Youngblood – 5 Seconds of Summer
9. Taste – Tyga (feat. Offset)
8. Solo – Clean Bandit (feat. Demi Lovato)
7. One Kiss – Calvin Harris (with Dua Lipa)
6. Better Now – Post Malone
5. SAD! – XXXTENTACION
4. Lucid Dreams – Juice WRLD
3. I Like It – Cardi B (feat. Bad Bunny, J Balvin)
2. Girls Like You – Maroon 5 (feat. Cardi B)
1. In My Feelings – Drake
So, there are in fact other musical artists in the world than Drake (though he took the top, the bottom, No. 11, and No. 18). Cardi B, for instance, showed up at both second and third. The dance tracks “One Kiss” by Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa and “Solo” by Clean Bandit came in at seventh and eighth, but Spotify points out that the 19-year-old Chicago rapper Juice WRLD might have been this season's real breakout.
"Juice WRLD is undoubtedly the breakout star of the summer,” said Carl Chery, Spotify’s Head of Urban Music in a press release. “His rise was one of the quickest in recent memory but his music has proven to have staying power. His knack for melodies and his willingness to be vulnerable on songs like ‘Lucid Dreams’ connected with his audience in a real way."
Spotify also stressed the global and diverse nature of the list, pointing to “Te Boté – Remix” by Nio Garcia, which between June 1 and August 20 was the most-streamed song in 9 countries.
"The current music landscape is much more diverse than it has ever been, and that's why we're able to witness these smash breakthroughs from an artist like Nio Garcia," said Rocio Guerrero, Spotify's Head of Global Cultures. "Songs like ‘Te Boté’ and 'Asesina' from Brytiago and Darell are connecting to listeners globally. It's not just Latin people listening --there is a captive, worldwide audience fully embracing reggaeton and Latin trap, so it's not surprising to see ‘Te Boté’ find a place at the top of the charts this summer."
We would break down the rest of these, but chances are you know them pretty well already since they're on this list.
Here's a Spotify playlist of all the songs:
While it's fun to look back, the reason we have these insights is that summer's coming to an end. So you should probably go check out the best songs of the year, period.
