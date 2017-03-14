News

Spotify Knows If It's Raining Where You Are and Has Special Music for You

In a move that rides the line between fun and creepy, Spotify is now interested in whether or not it's raining in your town. Monday, the streaming service announced the first weather-triggered song release as a part of a new project with The North Face.

The rain-inspired track "No Nee Ta Slode Aln" by the Austin-based bluesy psych-rock band White Denim will only be made available in cities where it's raining. Spotify will use their geotargeting technology, already in use for ads, to make the song exclusively available in markets where measurable rainfall is being recorded. 

You can hear a snippet of the song in the above North Face ad. 

In general, there are a couple ways you can take this news. One is finding it disconcerting that companies having access to personal information has become so normalized that this promotion isn't seen as all that weird. The promotion relies on knowing where you are and what the weather is like around you.

On the other hand, you could do as White Denim says on last year's Stiff and "try to have a good time."

h/t Pitchfork

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. If it's raining, he suggests M. Lamar's "Funeral Doom Spiritual" or Sunn O)))'s "Monoliths and Dimensions." Follow him @dlukenelson.

