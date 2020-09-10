Spotify Just Launched a Voter Engagement Campaign, So You Can Get Informed & Register

You're probably already spending an unhealthy amount of time curating just the right Spotify playlist -- I get it, you need a perfect balance of DaBaby and Bea Miller. But since you're clocking all that time on the music streaming platform, you might as well do something productive with it.

Not that your DJ duties aren't important, but registering to vote and making an informed decision thereafter takes precedent. And Spotify's non-partisan initiative aimed at engaging Americans to take political action. The campaign, dubbed Play Your Part, features a new voting hub within the platform with voting resources, easy-to-access registration, even a library of political podcasts to get you in the know.

"It is crucial to the fate of the our futures that we get out and vote. Our voices need to be heard, and together, they will be!" artist Conan Gray is quoted as saying in a press release. "Right now, more than ever, we need to fight for the lives of the people we love, and voting is just one of the extremely impactful ways we can do that. Every single vote matters. Do your part. Together we can fight for the America that we want to see, one that is built upon unity, diversity, empathy, and love."