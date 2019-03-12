Spotify Premium Now Comes With Hulu for Free

We’re living in the golden age of streaming. There are dozens of digital platforms out there that conveniently pump movies, TV shows, and music right to your eyes and ears, but the cost of having all of them -- or even a few of them -- adds up. Fortunately Spotify and Hulu are teaming up to make life a little easier, and best of all, cheaper for all of us.
Starting on Tuesday, Spotify Premium subscribers can get Hulu’s ad-supported plan for free, as part of a bundled package deal. The offer is available now through June 10, or “while supplies last,” for you procrastinators out there. Premium subscribers who already have the $12.99/month Hulu bundle will automatically be switched over the the $9.99 deal, which means less work and a few bucks you can keep every month. Meanwhile, if you’re a student, you can get Hulu (with ads) and Showtime for $4.99/month. Whichever package you’re eligible for, you’ll have to put up with ads while watching, but hey, it’s cheaper than cable.
“Today is the first time that we’re offering a Hulu plan to the masses as part of their $9.99 Spotify Premium subscription,” Marc Hazan, Spotify’s global head of premium business development, said in a statement, according to Engadget. “As we push towards making Spotify Premium a gateway to a bigger world of entertainment, we’re fully committed to finding new ways to enhance the overall experience for our Premium users and this is just the beginning.”
This isn’t the first time Spotify has bundled Hulu subscriptions into its premium plan. In 2018, the music streaming platform rolled out Hulu’s ad-based plan to paying users as part of a packaged deal for $12.99. It also offered Premium users a three-month Hulu trial for $0.99 more a month for people who weren’t quite ready to commit to the $12.99 bundle. The trial was only available for people who had never had Hulu, however.
Ploy or not, there’s nothing like getting more bang for less buck. Stream on, folks. Maybe you can put the money you save on Hulu toward yet another music or video service.
