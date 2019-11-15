Spotify Will Now Make a Road Trip Playlist for You Based on Your Route

Road trips are great for the soul, namely because you can eat a hot Cheetos breakfast and jam to your guilty pleasures playlist sans judgement (notice how I said soul and not health there?). And now, Spotify's new Soundtrack your Ride feature will make it even better.
The app's latest update will create a specialized road trip playlist, The Verge reports. The perks are two-fold. Once you plug in your start and end points, Google Maps will asses the length of your trip and generate your route. But then Spotify steps in with a series of questions: who you're riding with, what kind of car you're driving, the "drive vibe" (TBD on what that actually means), your favorite music genre, and your "ultimate driving song."
For the latter, you've only got six song options, so choose wisely -- Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles,” Jason Derulo’s “Ridin’ Solo,” Rascal Flatts’ “Life is a Highway,” Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road,” or “Sucker” by the Jonas Brothers.
Spotify then develops an entire playlist for the length of your road trip based on your answers and the music already saved to your library. Want 10 straight hours of down south country music for your trip to Nashville? How 'bout an entire drive through the Northwest with nothing but '90s R&B? Spotify's gotchu.
There is, however, a disclaimer included. "Please remember that safety is the number 1 priority on the road -- ALWAYS observe traffic laws," the company added. "NEVER attempt to access this site while you are driving, and avoid interacting with your device while your car is in motion."
