There's no quicker way to assemble something resembling a personality than to announce that you hate a musical artist. For instance, you might say, "Taylor Swift sucks so much I blocked her on Spotify." To be clear, you would never actually say that, because "Blank Space" slaps. But now you could if you wanted to: Spotify is finally going to let you block artists.
According to a report from The Verge, it's not clear when the feature will be available to the masses, but it's on its way. After testing it back in 2017, the streaming service decided not to go through with the addition. But now Spotify has decided that the public does, in fact, have a right to never hear The 1975 again.
The Verge, which has tried the “don’t play this artist” feature in the latest iOS app, notes that while it does block all the songs by that artists in a library, playlist, chart list, and radio station -- it won't block songs the artist is featured on. Which is bad news if you're trying to block Migos.
The reasons for finally rolling this out aren't aesthetic though. The move is largely being attributed to mounting pressure in reaction to the release of Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly -- the documentary alleging the singer's 25 years of abuse and sexual assault toward women -- which has led to the #MuteRKelly protest and RCA Records dropping him from its label.
Spotify has since removed R. Kelly from all of its curated playlists, but he's still available to stream. The update will allow people more control in cases where they want to provide no support to a given artist -- clearly a good thing.
