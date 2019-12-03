Spotify Unveiled the Most-Streamed Artists & Songs of the Year and the Decade

While you eagerly await the arrival of the "Spotify Wrapped" feature for this year, your share fingers at the ready, Spotify has unveiled details on the most-streamed artists, songs, and podcasts of 2019. You've probably come to expect that annual data dump on your listening habits from the streaming service, but there's a little bonus this year.
Since it's the end of a decade, Spotify has also collected data on the most-streamed artists and songs of the entire decade based on the streaming habits of more than 248 million users around the world. Yes, best-of-the-decade lists are everywhere. However, just because that new Sunn O))) album is incredible, doesn't mean it's going to be seen in a list of the most-listened-to artists and songs. That's a whole different beast and provides a fun snapshot of our collective listening habits this year and over the last 10 years.
What Was the Most-Streamed Music in 2019?
Spotify divided the 2019 list into listening habits around the world and in the US. The most-listened-to artist in the world was Post Malone, who raked in more than 6.5 billion streams. He's followed by Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, and Bad Bunny. That aligns, unsurprisingly, with the most-streamed albums around the globe. That list was topped by Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, followed by Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding, Ariana Grande's thank u, next, Ed Sheeran's No.6 Collaborations Project, and Shawn Mendes' self-titled album.
Things get a little more mixed up when it comes to the global list of the most-streamed songs. That list is topped by "Señorita" by Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, which was the only song that crossed the billion-listen threshold for the year. It's followed by "bad guy" by Billie Eilish, "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee, "7 Rings" by Ariana Grande, and "Old Town Road - Remix" by Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus.
The lists inside the US are similar, with a few deviations. (Mainly that the US likes Post Malone a lot more than the rest of the world.) The most-streamed artist list in the United States was topped by Post Malone but was instead followed by Drake, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Khalid. Ol' Post wound up with two albums on the top albums list. Hollywood's Bleeding led the way with Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? coming in second. The list was rounded out by Ariana Grande's thank u, next, Post Malone's beerbongs and bentleys, and Khalid's Free Spirit.
Similarly, the top songs in the US were dominated by Post Malone. "Sunflower" took the top spot, followed by Post Malone's "Wow," Ariana Grande's "7 Rings," J. Cole's "MIDDLE CHILD," and Billie Eilish's "bad guy."
What Were the Most-Streamed Podcasts in 2019?
If you're looking for new podcasts to fill your commute, you might be interested in the most-streamed podcasts of the year. The Joe Budden Podcast took top honors there, followed by My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark. The next two slots were grabbed by the German podcasts Gemischtes Hack and Fest & Flauschig. Rounding out the list is The Misfits Podcast.
Who Were the Most-Streamed Artists of the Decade?
There aren't any huge surprises here. Globally, the most-streamed artist of the last 10 years was Drake, with a total of more than 28 billion streams. Rounding out that list is Game of Thrones' Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Eminem. The top five female artists were Grande, followed by Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Sia, and Beyoncé.
What Were the Most-Streamed Songs of the Decade?
The songs that ruled the decade like megalodon ruled the Pliocene oceans, include, in order, "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran with more than 2.3 billion streams, "One Dance" by Drake with Kyla and WizKid, "rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)" by Post Malone, "Closer" by The Chainsmokers with Halsey, and "Thinking out Loud" by Ed Sheeran.
If you want to hear those songs (again, obviously) Spotify has put together a playlist featuring all the biggest songs of the decade. At least, the biggest as far as streaming is concerned. Grand Funk Railroad is still dominating the eight-track lists, probably.
