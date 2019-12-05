Here's How to See What You Listened to Most on Spotify This Year

2019 is finally -- dare we say mercifully -- coming to a close. You might remember it as the year you ate too many fried chicken sandwiches, or the year of the inaugural White Claw summer, or maybe it was the year you first tried whisky Tide Pods. There's a lot from the last 12 months to reflect on, and thankfully, Spotify is making it a little easier with the return of its Wrapped feature, which shows provides a nice summation of your listening habits throughout the year.
Spotify officially released this year's Wrapped recap on Tuesday, unveiling the most listened to artists, albums, songs, and podcasts of the year. Just like previous years, the streaming service is launching its popular "year in review" feature on Thursday, giving you a deep and personalized look at what you listened to the most in 2019. The feature even tells you how many minutes of music you've listened to and how many songs you've "liked" this year. Here's what you need to know, and how to see your year in review.
Would You Eat a Blueberry Pizza?
What is Spotify Wrapped?
Spotify Wrapped is a specially crafted site that collects your listening history and spits out a visual overview of your habits, taste in music, and other interesting tidbits that you'd only know if you somehow managed to obsessively track everything that went in your ears. The results include bespoke insights into your most-listened-to artists, songs, playlists, podcasts, and genres.
You'll also get to see the total time you've spent listening to music throughout the year, which could very well be the wakeup call you need to stop listening to the Mountain Goats cover Ace of Base on repeat. No one? Just me?
How to find your Spotify year in review
For the first time, Spotify is making your Spotify Wrapped available directly in the Spotify app in addition to the dedicated website, where it has been trapped for years. If you're not already logged in, you'll have to enter your email and password. After that, explore the page by scrolling and tapping into different highlights from your last 12 months of tunes and bask in the trip down memory lane. By all means open Spotify on another device and cue up Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" while you're at it.
You'll get to sift through the information, and you'll wind up with a very shareable image of what you've been listening to. Though, if you're not comfortable with the number of times your kids (ahem) listened to Lil Nas X on your account, you don't have to share.
How do you share Your Spotify Wrapped 2019?
While you've probably shared your Wrapped by posting screenshots in the past, Spotify is again making it dangerously easy to broadcast your incredibly great -- and frankly enviable -- taste in music via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat. Scroll through the page and you'll find share cards with highlights from your year in review that you can share/overshare on social media like your first-born is heading to their first day of kindergarten.
How do you get "My Decade Wrapped"?
Yes, it's 2019. That's a wrap on another decade. So, Spotify is also offering you a glimpse at your listening habits over the last 10 years. You can access that in the same way you grabbed your "Spotify Wrapped" info.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.