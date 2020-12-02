News Here's How to See What You Listened to Most on Spotify This Year Here's how to flaunt your exceptional taste this year, aside from just posting photos of your vinyl collection.

Mego studio/Shutterstock

The tradition of year-end lists and social media roundups come together every December for you to dip your toes into a quantified retrospective of your listening habits. Yes, Spotify Wrapped is back to help you see 2020 out the door. Spotify's Wrapped site for 2020, highlights the most-listened-to songs, artists, albums, and podcasts of 2020 across the US and the globe. That's in addition to a personalized year in review feature that lets you dig into the songs you've been listening to throughout the year with all the working from home and social distancing the year has required. Plus, you can get shareable images that let you let everyone else know about your awesome taste in music. Here's what you need to know to dig up your personalized year in review.

What is Spotify Wrapped? Spotify Wrapped is a site created by Spotify that uses your listening history to churn out a little information about what you listened to the most over the last year.

Image courtesy of Spotify

How to find your Spotify year in review Head to the Head to the Spotify Wrapped site whether you want to get the mobile or desktop experience. The site will take you through the most-played artists, songs, and podcasts across Spotify, among a few other best of the year lists. You'll also be prompted to sign in to see a personalized look back at 2020. Inside the Spotify app, you'll find a bunch of year-end playlists for you. The first one is "Your Top Songs of 2020." Then you're off down memory lane, looking at everything you loved (or your kids loved to the detriment of your Wrapped playlist) in 2020. The playlist will autofill with the 100 songs you listened to most. You'll also see a "Missed Hits" playlist that collects the biggest songs of the year that you weren't listening to. You'll also get one called "On Record," which Spotify explains as "a mixed media experience that highlights your top 2020 artists." That last one is only available in the US, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. Though, Premium users will get badges like the Tastemaker badge ("X of your playlists gained X new followers") or the Pioneer badge ("You listened to X song before it hit 50,000 streams"). There's also going to be in-app quizzes and a feature called the "Story of Your 2020 with your Top Song," which takes you through your listening habits on the song you listened to most.

Image courtesy of Spotify

How do you share Your Spotify Wrapped 2020? You can, of course, take a screengrab of your playlist to make sure everyone knows about your impeccable taste in music. However, you don't have to just post a screengrab of a playlist. You can grab some ready-to-share images from Wrapped. This year's images of your listening habits come in a sort of Instagram Stories-esque series of cards. You can share to your heart's content. They're well suited to posting on Instagram stories, but crop a little off when you share to Twitter.

Image courtesy of Spotify

What Was the Most-Streamed Music in 2020? Spotify has pulled together a bunch of the most-listened-to artists, songs, albums, and podcasts across the app globally to draw you into what you might have missed this year. Here's what you'll find on those lists. Spotify has pulled together a bunch of the most-listened-to artists, songs, albums, and podcasts across the app globally to draw you into what you might have missed this year. Here's what you'll find on those lists. Most Streamed Artists Globally

1. Bad Bunny

2. Drake

3. J Balvin

4. Juice WRLD

5. The Weeknd Most Streamed Female Artists

1. Billie Eilish

2. Taylor Swift

3. Ariana Grande

4. Dua Lipa

5. Halsey Most Streamed Albums Globally

1. YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

2. After Hours, The Weeknd

3. Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

4. Fine Line, Harry Styles

5. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa



Most Streamed Songs Globally

1. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

2. “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I

3. “The Box” by Roddy Ricch

4. “Roses - Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN

5. “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

Image Courtesy of Spotify

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. TED Talks Daily

3. The Daily

4. The Michelle Obama Podcast

5. Call Her Daddy Most Streamed Artists in the US

1. Juice WRLD

2. Drake

3. Lil Uzi Vert

4. Post Malone

5. Taylor Swift Most Streamed Female Artists in the US

1. Taylor Swift

2. Billie Eilish

3. Ariana Grande

4. Halsey

5. Megan Thee Stallion



Most Streamed Songs in the US

1. “The Box” by Roddy Ricch

2. “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

3. “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey

4. “ROCKSTAR (feat Roddy Ricch)” by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch

5. “Life Is Good (feat Drake)” by Drake, Future



Most Streamed Albums in the US

1. Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD

2. Eternal Atake (Deluxe) - LUV vs. The World 2, Lil Uzi Vert

3. Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

4. After Hours, The Weeknd

5. Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch



Most Popular Podcasts in the US

1. NPR News Now

2. The Joe Rogan Experience

3. The Daily

4. Call Her Daddy

5. The Michelle Obama Podcast

Image courtesy of Spotify