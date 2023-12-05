Let Your Spotify Wrapped Results Inspire Your Next Vacation

Spotify might have abandoned some of its most popular and critically acclaimed podcasts three weeks before Christmas, but that hasn't stopped the streaming giant from giving us highly personalized reads of our listening habits.

The just-dropped Spotify Wrapped delivered readings on where you should live based on your listening habits (Burlington, Vermont anyone?), and also more abstract categorizations like which of 12 characters you'd be based on your taste. Those results included the Vampire, the Shapeshifter, the Collector, and the Roboticist. We know that each character points toward preferences toward new emerging artists or hidden golden oldies, but what else can you do with the knowledge that you're a Time Traveler?

Skyscanner has taken these Spotify categories—and data from its newly released 2024 Trends report—to come up with travel recommendations based on which answer you got. The destination suggestions are just as unexpected and unique as your favorite playlist, so dive in below.

The Vampire

For the darker music tastes, consider the city of Bydgoszcz in Poland. This city is often referred to as a fairytale city, and that's partly due to its Gothic and Art Nouveau architecture. There's plenty of historic walking areas, churches and cathedrals, outdoor cafes, and specialty museums to keep you occupied, plus interesting history. Plus, you can find roundtrip flights starting at $359.

The Shapeshifter

For the person constantly having a new obsession, consider Tirana, Albania. The capital of the country is home to Ottoman, Fascist and Soviet-era architecture, and has been called the "funkiest" European capital. You can find roundtrip flights to Tirana starting at $345.

The Collector

Your playlist game is so good that people offer you the aux cord. To complement your excellent taste, Skyscanner suggests heading to Osaka, Japan. From cherry blossoms to temples, landmarks, and theme parks, there are endless possibilities to compose your own excellent adventure. You can find roundtrip flights starting at $437.

The Hunter

If you are always looking for your next favorite song, Skyscanner suggests heading to Rimini, Italy. The Italian town offers large beaches, roman temples, and boutique cafes. There’s even a theme park that features a miniature Italy in a park. You can find roundtrip flights starting at $481.

The Cyclops

If you're a one genre type of person, Skyscanner suggests heading to Cancun, Mexico. Cancun offers really great beaches, Mayan history, and the Chichen Itza pyramids. Its proximity to the US means that you can find affordable roundtrip flights starting at just $150.

Here are the remainder of the Spotify Wrapped creatures, and the accompanying suggestions from Skyscanner:

The Luminary: New York City

The Fanatic: Hvar, Croatia

The Time Traveler: Los Angeles

The Hypnotist: Rome

The Mastermind: Antiparos, Greece

The Alchemist: Kotor Bay, Montenegro

The Roboticist: Paris

The Specialist: French Polynesia



For more insights on what's big for 2024 travel, check out why lying will be popular, slow travel is in, and sleeping will be all the rage. Then, use our guide to maximize the amount of PTO you can take next year, so you can spend as many days as possible slowly sleeping, lying, and adventuring in 2024.