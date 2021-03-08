Spotify's New Equality Hub Spotlights Female Artists & Podcasters

There's a lot that goes into formulating just the right Spotify playlist. You've gotta balance out the Maggie Rodgers with a little Travis Scott, maybe sprinkle in some Glass Animals and toss in a Fletcher track or two. But the best way to elevate your listening experience? Add more female artists.

Spotify is celebrating International Women's Day on Monday with the launch of its all-new EQUAL hub, an in-platform destination to spotlight women in music and podcasts.

"Spotify is always dedicated to empowering women creators and giving them a place to share their content with the world. Today, International Women’s Day, we are especially excited to launch a new campaign, EQUAL, to demonstrate our commitment to fostering equity for women in audio and celebrating their global contributions," Spotify said in a blog post. "The campaign will include partnerships, activations, new content experiences, and on- and off-platform support on local, regional, and international levels."