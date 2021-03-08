Spotify's New Equality Hub Spotlights Female Artists & Podcasters
Just in time for International Women's Day!
There's a lot that goes into formulating just the right Spotify playlist. You've gotta balance out the Maggie Rodgers with a little Travis Scott, maybe sprinkle in some Glass Animals and toss in a Fletcher track or two. But the best way to elevate your listening experience? Add more female artists.
Spotify is celebrating International Women's Day on Monday with the launch of its all-new EQUAL hub, an in-platform destination to spotlight women in music and podcasts.
"Spotify is always dedicated to empowering women creators and giving them a place to share their content with the world. Today, International Women’s Day, we are especially excited to launch a new campaign, EQUAL, to demonstrate our commitment to fostering equity for women in audio and celebrating their global contributions," Spotify said in a blog post. "The campaign will include partnerships, activations, new content experiences, and on- and off-platform support on local, regional, and international levels."
But this isn't a one day-only type of initiative. The music streaming platform is partnering with organizations—including Girls Make Beats, She's The Music, Sound Girls, GLAAD, Color of Change, Women in Music, and Women's Audio Mission—to curate both playlists and resources that highlight female voices. Spotify wants its users to play more women and not just today.
"March may be Women’s History Month, but spotlighting the voices of women is something we are committed to doing year-round," the company said in its blog post. "Our EQUAL campaign will extend beyond March, and in April we are launching the EQUAL music program, which is focused on fostering equity for women in 50 countries from around the world. We will also continue to build on the success of existing programs that provide new opportunities for women in audio, like Sound Up and EQL."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.