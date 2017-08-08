The First-Ever Cheetos Restaurant Is Now Taking Reservations

Between Cheetos-inspired bagels and Flamin' Hot Cheetos Bloody Marys, it was only a matter of time before the deliciously cheesy corn snack was made into its own full-blown dining establishment. That day has finally come with the launch of The Spotted Cheetah, an upcoming pop-up restaurant serving up Cheetos-inspired menu items that’s currently taking reservations for a three-day run in NYC.
As big a deal as a restaurant that serves only Cheetos-inspired dishes may be, this might come as no surprise to the snack food's most loyal fans. The company's Chester Cheetah mascot teased the announcement on Twitter last week, complete with the image of the feline in a chef's hat:
As for the menu, it looks just as dangerously cheesy as you'd expect. The brains behind the operation belong to Chef Anne Burrell -- a Food Network personality, Institute of Culinary Education instructor, and self-avowed Cheetos fan. She's crafted a full three-course menu that includes a Cheetos-infused mac and cheese as well as Flamin’ Hot Limón Chicken Tacos (pictured above). We've reprinted the full menu here:
Dangerously Cheesy Starters
- Cheetos Crusted Fried Pickles + Creamy Ranch
- Cheetos Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
- Cheetos Meatballs
- Purrfectly Fried Green Tomatoes
The Big Cheese
- Flamin’ Hot and White Cheddar Mac n’ Cheetos
- Cheetos Mix-ups Crusted Chicken Milanese
- Spicy Cheetos Nachos
- Flamin’ Hot Limón Chicken Tacos
Sweet Spot
- Cheetos Sweetos Crusted Cheesecake
- Cheetos Sweetos Sweet and Salty Cookies
- White Cheddar Cheetos and Cheetos Sweetos Apple Crepe
For those unable to resist the draw of Cheetos Meatballs, don't walk, run to make a reservation over at TheSpottedCheetah.com. Space at the restaurant is available only by reservation, and the three-day pop-up will only be around from August 15-17. That's just how the Cheeto breaks.
The Spotted Cheetah will be located at 211 W. Broadway in Tribeca and near SoHo. If you're interested in drinking a pint or two afterward, that's the same address as Distilled, a bar and public house The New York Times once described as "confoundingly friendly."
