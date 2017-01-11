News

This Moron Slices a Spray Paint Can with a Guillotine and the Result is Hilarious

By Published On 12/29/2016 By Published On 12/29/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Why this doofus constructed a guillotine is absolutely baffling. Why he chose to use the medieval torture device to slice a can of spray paint in half is obvious: It looks cool to see a highly pressurized aluminum can get obliterated on the chopping block. But little did our fair YouTube warrior know that the stunt would cause the can to careen straight into his private parts. His very tender and vulnerable, private parts.

As evidenced by the video’s description, the epic crotch-shot was an “incredibly painful accident,” as opposed to a very well-orchestrated act of self-punishment. In any case, look at how fast that can comes screaming toward this young man’s genitals. The dude in the video is named Aaron, and he would appreciate being included in a “hit in the balls compilation” in the near future, probably to give his parents a reason to swell with pride.

Please keep the hits coming, Aaron, you will one day realize your dreams. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist. He's also a martial arts and music nerd who appreciates a fine sandwich and cute dogs. Find his clips in The Guardian, Rolling Stone, The A.V. Club and Vice. He's on Twitter @Blumnessmonster.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Quick, Flights Are $198 to Caribbean and $278 to Europe in New Year's Sale

related

READ MORE
Spectacular Northern Lights Display Might Be Seen Far South Tonight

related

READ MORE
Southwest Has New $59 Flights to Cuba

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like