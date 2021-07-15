Johnson & Johnson Is Recalling Aveeno & Neutrogena Spray Sunscreens

Johnson & Johnson makes more than just that controversial single-dose vaccine. The company is also responsible for other pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer goods—including sunscreens. The latter of which is catching some heat of its own. J&J is recalling both Aveeno and Neutrogena spray sunscreens.

Five of its suncare products are being recalled after the company found low levels of benzene in samples, which is a cancer-causing chemical, the New York Post reports. Not a great look. Johnson & Johnson is now warning folks to stop using the products, like immediately, and throw them out.

Before you freak out, let's talk about which products are included in the recall. The Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena CoolDry aerosol sunscreen, Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense aerosol sunscreen, and Neutrogena UltraSheer aerosol sunscreen are all being pulled from stores.

The recall has was voluntarily issued by J&J. The Food and Drug Administration has been notified. You can ask questions or request a refund by calling 1-800-458-1673.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, long-term exposure to high levels of benzene can cause leukemia and other cancers. Benzene is not actually an ingredient used in the products typically, so J&J is currently investigating how it wound up in the affected bottles.

“Daily exposure to benzene in these aerosol sunscreen products at the levels detected in our testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences,” Johnson & Johnson said in a statement Wednesday. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are recalling all lots of these specific aerosol sunscreen products.”