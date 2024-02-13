Here’s How the Solar Eclipse Could Spoil Your Spring Break Plans

Spring break is quickly approaching, and as snow and freezing rain blankets much of the northeast, the promise of a week of warm sun and sandy beaches couldn't feel any more promising. This year, in addition to the usual rush of spring break travel, there will also be eclipse chasers hitting the road en masse in order to get the best view of the 2024 total solar eclipse. According to a new report from Expedia, the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse is one of the top factors impacting which spring break travel destinations are growing the most in popularity this year. Dallas and Austin are two locations on the path of totality, and flight searches for each destination have risen 95% and 90%, respectively. This increase in flight searches overlaps with the path of totality.

Another overlap? The historically busiest week of spring break travel is also the week that the April 8 solar eclipse will occur. So what does the crossover of the eclipse and the busiest spring break week mean? Prices for early April travel are expected to surge significantly. "Spring travel is going to be even busier this year with the addition of solar eclipse seekers hitting airports in early April," said Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group Brands public relations, in a statement. "The week of April 2 is going to be the busiest and priciest time for air travel.” This spike in demand for spring break travel doesn't just include domestic destinations, either. There's also expected to be a surge in interest for a number of international destinations, including Cancun, Punta Cana, Tokyo, and Mexico City.

One way to avoid some of the price and traffic increases for flying during this time? Book your travel strategically. Expedia reports that Tuesdays are the cheapest day to fly and the least busy airport day—while Saturdays and Sundays are the most expensive days to fly, and Fridays are the busiest.

A few other tips from Expedia to help save money include setting up flight alerts and choosing morning flights. Looking for even more tips on how to save money for 2024 trips? Thrillist has you covered on all the best ways to save money on travel this year.

