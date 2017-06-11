It's Official: Sprite Tropical Remix Is Back

If your mom allowed you to drink soda during the years 2003 - 2005, you might remember with fondness Sprite Tropical Remix, a popular flavor adding strawberry and pineapple to the lemon-lime beverage that was discontinued after its two-year run. But today, it's back, and with a new look.
Although some reported seeing the drink in stores last year, the Coca-Cola company just officially announced that it's bringing the tropical-flavored Sprite back for a limited time nationwide under the slightly modified name "Sprite Tropical Mix." The fan favorite will be available in 20-ounce bottles at convenience, value, and other retail stores until August 2016 or while supplies last, according to the official press release.
“Fans have thirsted for the return of this popular Sprite tropical flavor for years, and it’s great to finally bring it back to reward their enthusiasm. I can’t think of a better way to let them know that we’re listening," explained Kimberly Paige, vice president of Sparkling Brands, Sprite and Flavors, Coca-Cola North America in the announcement.
Grab some before it's gone no matter what mom says.
Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and her mom doesn't let her drink soda. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.