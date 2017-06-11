News

It's Official: Sprite Tropical Remix Is Back

By Published On 04/23/2016 By Published On 04/23/2016
 Business Wire

Trending

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

related

Super Nintendo World Looks Like a Nostalgic Gamer's Paradise

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

If your mom allowed you to drink soda during the years 2003 - 2005, you might remember with fondness Sprite Tropical Remix, a popular flavor adding strawberry and pineapple to the lemon-lime beverage that was discontinued after its two-year run. But today, it's back, and with a new look. 

Although some reported seeing the drink in stores last year, the Coca-Cola company just officially announced that it's bringing the tropical-flavored Sprite back for a limited time nationwide under the slightly modified name "Sprite Tropical Mix." The fan favorite will be available in 20-ounce bottles at convenience, value, and other retail stores until August 2016 or while supplies last, according to the official press release

“Fans have thirsted for the return of this popular Sprite tropical flavor for years, and it’s great to finally bring it back to reward their enthusiasm. I can’t think of a better way to let them know that we’re listening," explained Kimberly Paige, vice president of Sparkling Brands, Sprite and Flavors, Coca-Cola North America in the announcement. 

Grab some before it's gone no matter what mom says. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Kara King is a News Writer at Thrillist and her mom doesn't let her drink soda. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow her at @karatillie.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong
News

related

READ MORE
This Dude Blew Up a Fridge and Turned it Into a Flying Death Vessel
News

related

READ MORE
The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More