Toymakers Are Secretly Recording Kids with These Creepy Toys

Smart toys offer kids a way to blend playtime with a technology lesson, often with an internet connection and a mobile app. It just so happens that these toys can sometimes get embroiled in broader disputes over privacy. After all, this is the internet, and not even toddlers are safe.

According to 18 complaints filed with the Federal Communications Commission and European Union, Genesis Toys and its technology partner, Nuance, are under fire for allegedly storing recordings of children’s voices on a private server without parental consent. If true, the nefarious deed amounts to a gross violation of several privacy laws, according to Engadget.