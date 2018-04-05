Spyro the Dragon Is Making a Triumphant Return in 3 Remastered Games

Spyro the Dragon, who you'll recall loved breathing fire on unsuspecting sheep in a trinity of eponymous video games throughout the late '90s and early aughts, is poised for a return on Playstation 4 and Xbox One. Activision announced on Thursday that it's remastering the three original Spyro games, Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon, following the success of its Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy last year.
Spyro Reignited Trilogy should remind players what they already loved about Spyro, albeit with the fully remastered quality it needs for our digitally enhanced times. Boasting over 100 levels, the Spyro trilogy was remastered by developer Toys for Bob, which notably worked on all four Skylander games. According to a press release, the revamped game will include "improved environments, updated controls, brand-new lighting and recreated cinematics for added flavor in this one-of-a-kind adventure."
“We’ve poured a lot of love into making the personalities and worlds feel just like fans remember them, while also keeping the game collection surprisingly fresh with lush, high definition detail," Paul Yan, Chief Creative Officer at Toys For Bob, said in a statement. "We’re bringing back the Spyro we all fell in love with 20 years ago.”
Activision promises a new and improved game, and one that'll give you some nostalgic feels. "Players will experience a trilogy that’s loaded with an astonishing amount of detail, refreshed modern day mechanics, full analog stick support and smooth camera handling," the company said.
Spyro Reignited Trilogy releases on September 21 and will retail for $39.99.
