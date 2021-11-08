This Bar Is Transforming into a 'Squid Game' Pop-Up

Netflix

Anyone who has survived watching Squid Game has felt the squeamish tingle the show's capitalist hellscape produces. It's not the kind of show that makes you wish you lived in its reality. But if you somehow think it looks like fun to play childhood games where you either lose your life or your crushing debt, there's a pop-up built for your unique sensibilities. Reply Lincoln Park, an arcade bar in Chicago, has announced its latest pop-up installation. It's becoming Squid Arcade, a tribute to the South Korean Netflix show. The bar has become the macabre tribute through November 28, loaded with childhood-inspired tabletop games, on top of the arcade games already present.

Thrillist TV History of

Photo courtesy of Replay Lincoln Park

The pop-up will include weekly karaoke, K-Pop DJs, and Squid Game-inspired competitions with a themed menu of food and cocktails. There will also be a costume contest on November 13. All of the events and games are going to be free with no reservations, tickets, or tokens required. (So, your debt won't grow too much by joining the games.) Though, it is 21+, and you will have to abide by the bar's COVID-19 guidelines.

Photo courtesy of Replay Lincoln Park

"We wanted to pay tribute and continue the hype with a pop up inspired by the games for Chicagoans to immerse themselves in," Mark Kwiatkowski, owner of Replay Lincoln Park, says. "Whether you are a guard, a participant or a VIP, we invite you all to stop by and enjoy some games with some tempting prizes." The events will include a game of Red Light/Green Light (with lower stakes than in the show) and Marbles, with the winner landing 583,855.00 WON ($500). It's a bit grim, but so is winter in Chicago.

Photo courtesy of Replay Lincoln Park