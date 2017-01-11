A Squirrel Ran Into the Middle of a Football Game and the Internet Loved It

It's been a weird NFL season so far. There have been a couple of ties and players have been fined by the league for entertaining fans. But fans watching the Colts beat up on the Packers on Sunday saw something the probably haven't seen before.

Toward the end of the third quarter, the game had a squirrel delay. A squirrel ran on the field, taunting the Packers by showing just how easy it is to get into that end zone the team was struggling to access.