These Squirrels Have Stolen 50 Candy Bars from a Convenience Store

Being a squirrel is to be a survivalist. But being a squirrel with an affinity for candy bars is to be a thieving rodent that no one likes.

That’s at least the impression we get from this convenience store in Toronto, Canada, which can’t seem to stop two furry little creatures from snaffling up all of its sweets. According to the Washington Post, these conniving little bastards have stolen nearly 50 candy bars from the family owned business -- and they’ve probably stockpiled them in some insidious squirrel-bunker deep underground.

In a helpless plea, the daughter of the store’s owners, Cindy Kim, solicited advice in the form of a Reddit thread -- because what else do you do when squirrels purloin your livelihood in the form of Crispy Crunch bars?