This Restaurant Is Trading Free Food for Spare Bottles of Sriracha Amid a Shortage

If your beloved Sriracha has been mysteriously missing from grocery store shelves as of late, here's why: Huy Fong Foods confirmed that it was facing "an unprecedented shortage" earlier this month.

Now, a California-based restaurant is offering free food in exchange for unopened bottles of the fan-favorite hot sauce, Food & Wine reports.

"We need Sriracha (Huy Fong Foods Brands ONLY)," Bé Ù, a Vietnamese street food restaurant, wrote on Instagram. "Of all the supply chain issues in the world, this one feels personal."