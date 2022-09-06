Salmon Is Being Recalled in 10 States Due to Possible Listeria

St. James Smokehouse announced a recall of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon on Friday. All told, 93 cases of the brand's product were pulled due to possible listeria contamination. The recall specifically applies to four-ounce packages of the product sold and distributed by St. James between the months of February and June of this year.

The company pulled its smoked salmon off shelves after routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture found evidence of bacteria, according to a release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. All told, the product was sold across 10 states including Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington State, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Packages bearing lot number 123172 and UPC code 060022710356 should be tossed or returned to the original place of purchase. No illnesses have been reported as of Friday, September 2.

