This Job Will Pay You $41K/Year to Live in a Free House on an Island With a Castle

Ready to ditch the nine-to-five grind in the city? Wish you could wake up every morning in the shadow of a giant castle on a crazy-cool island? Want to stop paying rent but still collect a salary? Well, uh, guess what: you could very well score yourself a kickass new job that comes with all of those perks, because the folks at St. Michael's Mount -- a tourist-friendly tidal island off the coast of Cornwall, England -- are hiring.
For those unfamiliar with the place, St. Michael's Mount is essentially a tiny, rocky hilltop jutting out of the sea, featuring quite a bit of medieval architecture including an impressive castle, abandoned monastic buildings, and a chapel, all of which attracts roughly 350,000 tourists every year. It's also home to a quaint little village with a population of about 30 full-time residents. The gig up for grabs at the moment is for the position of Visitor Services Manager, which would essentially involve overseeing a team of 30 seasonal employees, and generally ensuring visitors enjoy their time there.
Most importantly, the job comes with free housing on the 58-acre island, and pays between $34,000 and $41,000 per year.
And though island living can indeed be relaxing, it bears repeating that this is definitely a job, and you'll have to, ya' know, work and stuff. Specifically, they're looking for candidates who "thrives on a challenge" and has experience working "in a busy, high volume venue" and can "cope well under pressure." It's also worth noting that since you'll be on an island, you can't exactly dart out to the supermarket on a whim. However, since it's a tidal island, it is accessible by foot from the mainland during low-tide (you'll want a boat during mid- and high-tide). The village does boast a couple eateries, though.
If this sort of English island life is up your alley, they're accepting applications until 9am on Tuesday April, 17.
