Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for St. Patrick's Day

It’s that time of year when beers and rivers turn green in recognition of St. Patrick and his day, despite the fact that he most likely never dyed a beer or river green himself. (Also, donuts and milkshakes and bagels and anything else within reach might turn green.) Whether it’s a burger with a green bun or just a normal meal that hasn’t been dyed green, March 17 brings with it a significant pile of food deals. The day isn’t exclusively cabbage-based dishes, shots of Jameson, and pints of Guinness. Restaurants across the US will be offering deals in recognition of the day. You’re going to find offers at Wendy's, Noodles & Co., Krispy Kreme, and many other restaurants. Here are the best food deals you’ll find on St. Patrick’s Day.

Free Food on St. Patrick's Day Krispy Kreme

The deal: Wear green in-store or at the drive-thru to get a totally free O'riginal Glazed donut. That's the Original Glazed, but green for St. Patrick's Day.

When: March 16-17 Del Taco

The deal: For St. Patrick's Day, Del Yeah! reward members can get two or three scoops of Fresh Guac for free when they place an order through the Del taco app.

When: March 17 Noodles & Co.

The deal: Salads and veggie-based noodles are part of a BOGO Eat Green deal over St. Patrick's Day. Buy-one-get-one on the house.

When: March 16-17

Food Deals on St. Patrick's Day Wendy's

The deal: Grab a Dave's Single for just a dollar when you place an order through the mobile app. The deal refreshes in the mobile app daily, so you can use that quite a few times.

When: Through April 10 Noodles & Co.

The deal: Get $5 off an order of $20 if you're a Noods rewards member. (That's not what they call it, but that's what I'm going to call it.)

When: Through March 20 Kona Grill

The deal: Grab $6 Corned Beef Sliders, $3 Sake Seltzers, and $3 Green Beers during happy hour on St. Patrick's Day.

When: March 17, 2-6:30 pm Sonic Drive-In

The deal: Grab a half-price Corn Dog to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. I know, but look, it makes sense if you like corn dogs. Why wouldn't you celebrate the day with a corn dog if you like corn dogs?

When: March 17 Pollo Campero

The deal: Take $5 off an order of at least $25 with the code "LUCKY5."

When: March 16-20 Hardee's and Carl's Jr.

The deal: Get two of both chains' new Panko Breaded Pollock Sandwich for $5.

When: Through April 19 Sonic Drive-In

The deal: Try the new Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger for $4.99 through May 1.

When: Through May 1 Pie Five Pizza

The deal: Get a personal pizza for $5 through the Pie Five app.

When: Through March 20 SAJJ Mediterranean

The deal: The code "GREEN" will get you a free side, dessert, or drink on any order of at least $25.

When: March 17-18

Red Lobster

The deal: On weekdays, you can get a lunch for under $10 with Red Lobster's new 10 Under $10 menu.

When: Monday through Friday until 3 pm Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux

The deal: Throughout March Madness, there are big perks for loyalty members. Get double points on your first visit. The second visit earns you a free Cajun Queseaux. The third visit equals free sliders.

When: Through April 4 Dickey's Barbecue Pit

The deal: Get $5 off any Pack.

When: Through April 4 7-Eleven

The deal: Get $3 off a 7NOW delivery order with a 12-pack of hard seltzer if you're a 7Rewards member.

When: Through April 12 Black Angus Steakhouse

The deal: You can get in on an all-day happy hour this year. It includes green beer.

When: March 17 Bar Louie

The deal: Enjoy Selection Sunday (and other days) before March Madness is underway and get 100 bonus points if you're a loyalty member.

When: Through March 19, before 4 pm Talia di Napoli

The deal: The mail-order Italian pizzas can be had at a 10% discount with the code "MM10."

When: March 15-20 GoPuff

The deal: Get any milkshake from a GoPuff Kitchen for $3, including the St. Patrick's Day special, Mint Patty.

When: Through March 17 GoPuff

The deal: Take 25% off Irish alcohol through the delivery service. That includes both Guinness and Jameson. You can also take the discount on a 12-pack of hard seltzer or select hangover remedies, like pain relievers.

When: Through March 20

Free Delivery on St. Patrick's Day Denny's

The deal: Get free delivery to celebrate the start of March Madness.

When: March 17-20

Local Deals on St. Patrick's Day Stella Barra Pizzeria & Wine Bar - Santa Monica, California

The deal: Get $5 drafts, $5 wines, $8 cocktails, and $8 bar bites in recognition of the holiday.

When: March 17