Everywhere You Can Get Cheap Food for St. Patrick's Day

It's safe to say that the way Americans celebrate St. Patrick's Day changes as you get older. Rising early to day-drink green beer isn't for everyone. It's like your sixth-grade health teacher said, your body is changing. Only this time, it's more about your dwindling metabolism and inability to deal with hangovers than your changing voice and growing pains.
So, if you're not heading into the street wearing your finest grimy old green t-shirt, you may be more interested in where you can find a bite to eat on St. Patrick's Day rather than finding what bar has deals on Guinness and Jameson combos. There's not much help to be had about your worsening hangovers, but we can help you find food deals for St. Patrick's Day from places like Bruegger's Bagels, Jersey Mike's, California Pizza Kitchen, as well as other national chains and local restaurants.
Here are all the places where you can find a good deal on some grub in honor of the only holiday where we collectively decide to drink 13 million pints of Guinness.
Food Deals on St. Patrick's Day
Freebirds World Burrito
The deal: In honor of the nation's second greenest holiday, Freebirds will set you up with free guac when you purchase any entrée.
When: March 17
Dairy Queen
The deal: Through St. Patrick's Day, buy a Blizzard and get a second one for 99 cents. (There are also deals in the app to get you a sundae or shake for $1.50.)
When: Through March 17
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: Bruegger's has been doing green bagels for St. Patrick's Day for more than 20 years. The streak does not go down in 2019. Though they're not available until March 15, you can preorder yours starting on March 7. Additionally, once they arrive, you can get a coupon for $2 off a Big Bagel Bundle -- 13 bagels of any color with two tubs of cream cheese -- on the shop's website.
When: March 15-17
Jersey Mike's
The deal: Grab a sub after 4pm, and you'll get free chips and a drink if you're a member of the Jersey Mike's email club. The offer will also be shared via Twitter on March 17.
When: March 17-22
Drizly
The deal: The beer and liquor delivery service is offering new customers $5 off or free delivery with the code "stpaddys19."
When: March 1-17
Firehouse Subs
The deal: Grab $10 off a catering order of $100 with this coupon.
When: March 1 - April 8
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: Did you know you can drink at CPK? Well, you can. In honor of St. Patrick's Day, you can grab an Irish Mule with Jameson for $5.
When: March 17
Jack in the Box
The deal: Order via the Jack in the Box mobile app, and you'll get 15% off your next order. This one runs for a while, so if you're taking advantage of a different offer today, you can pocket this one for later.
When: March 17-31
Islands
The deal: The California chain -- not to be confused with the Nick Diamonds-fronted band -- is offering its own Long Island Iced Tea for $7 on St. Patrick's Day.
When: March 17
Local St. Patrick's Day Deals
Cantina Laredo - Bloomington, Minnesota
The deal: The Mall of America location offers $2 mimosas, bloody marys, and bloody marias every Sunday.
When: Every Sunday
Shaw's Crab House - Chicago/Schaumburg, Illinois
The deal: From 10am to 1:30pm, hit Shaws for brunch. If you wear green, you'll get a gift card for $25 off an order fo $50 or more. There will also be $5 Guinness Drafts.
When: March 17
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.