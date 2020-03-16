Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for St. Patrick's Day

Most parades and large celebrations have been canceled. But that does not mean you can't find smaller ways to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Your dog would probably get a real kick out of that green-sequined hat you bought on clearance last year.
There are also still some food deals out there that can help you celebrate the day where everyone pretends to be Irish. Whether you're looking for a cheap sandwich or going all-in and need corned beef, there's something out there for you. Below you'll find deals from IHOP, McDonald's, Applebee's, and many other restaurants that are offering the best food deals on St. Patrick's Day.
Enjoy.
Free Food on St. Patrick's Day
Jamba Juice
The deal: Get a free "Amazing Greens" smoothie with any $15 order through Postmates. It is green, so I guess you're celebrating St. Patrick's Day when you have one.
When: March 16-22
Hooters
The deal: If your name is Conor or McGregor you can grab six free wings with the purchase of any beverage. (That's a promo with UFC fighter Conor McGregor if you didn't catch that.)
When: March 17
Food Deals on St. Patrick's Day
McDonald's
The deal: Trim $5 off a $15 order from DoorDash at McDonald's. That'll be perfect as you decide to scratch that Shamrock Shake itch. Just drop in the code "DASHMCD."
When: March 17-23
IHOP
The deal: From 7am to 7pm, grab a $1 order of St. Paddy's Day Cakes. That's a short stack of green pancakes topped with sweet cream cheese icing, Lucky Charms, and whipped cream.
When: March 17
KFC
The deal: In partnership with Seamless and Grubhub, KFC is eliminating delivery fees right now. It's a little easier to get those secret herbs and spices at your door.
When: Through April 26
Tim Hortons
The deal: Starting March 11, you can grab a St. Patrick's Day donut starting at $1.19 at participating locations. If you get four, they form a four-leaf clover.
When: Through March 17
Kona Grill
The deal: There's an all-day happy hour running at Kona. You'll find discounted drinks, as well as $3 orders of edamame, potstickers, and sake; $6 orders of Kona sliders, California Rolls, and red sangria; and $9 orders of avocado egg rolls, vodka martinis, and mojitos.
When: March 17
Applebee's
The deal: The chain is trotting out a DOLLAR L.I.T. as March's drink of the month. It's a one-dollar take on a Long Island Ice Tea.
When: Through March 31
Chili's
The deal: Every month Chili's does a $5 margarita of the month. For March, it's getting an Irish twist with a Lucky Jameson. It includes, you guessed it, Jameson.
When: Through March 31
Slice
The deal: The mobile app that connects you with local pizza shops is offering new users $5 off their first Slice order with the code "PIDAYPIE." The minimum order has to hit $15.
When: Through March 31
Wendy's
The deal: Pop into the Wendy's mobile app to get a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and get your first taste of the new Wendy's breakfast menu.
When: Through April 6
Chipotle
The deal: The burrito slingers are offering free delivery through the rest of March.
When: Through March 31
Burger King
The deal: You can grab eight chicken nuggets for a buck.
When: For a limited time
Cousins Subs
The deal: The sub shop is offering free delivery for online orders placed through the website or the Cousins Subs app.
When: Through March 22
Pollo Tropical
The deal: Get free delivery when you place your order through the MyPollo app or the chain's website.
When: Through April 3
Tijuana Flats
The deal: You can get free delivery on any order of at least $25.
When: Through March 31
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
The deal: At locations across the country, you can get free contactless delivery right now.
When: Through April 30
Postmates
The deal: In addition to its new contactless delivery feature, Postmates will offer half-off delivery fees on weekdays for any order of at least $10.
When: Weekdays through March 31, 10am-2pm
Fresh Brothers
The deal: Take 20% off pizza, baked wings, sliders, or salads for delivery when you use the code "FRESH20."
When: March 17
Ike's Love and Sandwiches
The deal: Any sandwich is just $7 if you can show that you're following Ike's on Instagram.
When: March 17
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: Get free delivery today with the code "ALLDAYPARTY."
When: March 17
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: Take 20% off all cakes when you use the code "COOKIEMADNESS."
When: Through March 23 at 3am
El Fenix and Snuffer's
The deal: Kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée and a coupon. (The coupon for Snuffer's is here. The coupon for El Fenix is here.)
When: Through March 31
Dog Haus
The deal: Grab a green beer, $6 Jameson shots, or $7 pickle backs at all Biergarten locations.
When: March 17
Taco Cabana
The deal: The celebration today involves an all-day happy hour at Taco Cabana. Get $2 frozen strawberry or lime margaritas, $3 Tito's Green Apple, $2 draft beers, and $3 orders of bean and cheese or ground beef nachos.
When: March 17
