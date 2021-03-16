News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for St. Patrick's Day You're getting lucky. Here's where to get food deals on St. Patrick's Day.

Photo courtesy of Krispy Kreme

If St. Patrick's Day gets you as excited as a manufacturer of green dye in Chicago, there are a whole lot of ways to celebrate, even if some of your traditions may need to be altered again this year. You could don a green sequined suit to impress your cats, or you could eat like a cartoon leprechaun. You'll have to track down the suit on your own, but we can help with tracking down the kind of food deals capable of making the day special. From green foods to Irish staples and everything else you might be looking for, restaurants across the US have ways to make sure you're celebrating with the foods you like best. Thrillist has collected all of the best St. Patrick's Day food deals from places like Blaze Pizza, Randy's Donuts, McDonald's, Yard House, and a whole lot more. Here are the best food deals you'll find on St. Patrick's Day.

Photo courtesy of Randy's Donuts

Food Deals on St. Patrick's Day STK Steakhouse

The deal: Get $5 orders of lil' Corned Beef Sliders with Tater Tots.

When: Through March 21 Get $5 orders of lil' Corned Beef Sliders with Tater Tots.: Through March 21 Kona Grill

The deal: Corned Beef Sliders are just $6. The special is available for takeout and delivery.

When: Through March 21 Logan's Roadhouse

The deal: You can order a Roadhouse Party Pack for St. Patrick's Day. That includes grabbing an order of Loaded Potato Skins to feed 10-12 people for $29.99.

When: March 17-21 Blaze Pizza

The deal: Every year, Blaze lets pizza lovers grab a customized 11-inch pizza with unlimited toppings for $3.14 on Pi Day. This year, you'll be able to do that for about a month, either in-restaurant or online. You'll find the offer in the Blaze app. If you're not a member, sign up before March 14.

When: March 14 - April 12 McDonald's

The deal: Order through Uber Eats to get a $0 delivery fee. You'll have to hit the $20 minimum, though.

When: Through March 21 Ike's Love and Sandwiches

The deal: Every Wednesday in March you can knock $5 off an order of at least $20 in the Ike's app.

When: March 17 Randy's Donuts

The deal: The California donut chain is offering a green-iced St. Patrick's Day donut for $1.75.

When: March 17 Fazoli's

The deal: You can get a surprise discount in the Fazoli's app when you drop in the code "STPATRICK." You can get awarded $1, $2 off $5, $3 off $20, $3 off $15, or $2 off $10.

When: March 17 Peet's Coffee

The deal: Take 35% off your first shipment in a Peet's subscription to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

When: March 17-24 The Cheesecake Factory

The deal: Take 20% off any of its "SkinnyLicious" menu items when you order through Door Dash or pickup through the chain's website.

When: Through March 19 Yard House

The deal: Check out the one-day-only special of Irish Loaded Fries. For $12.95, that plate o' fries comes with shredded corned beef, caramelized onions, melted jack and cheddar, House IPA white cheddar beer cheese sauce, sour cream, green onion, and house-pickled jalapeños

When: March 17 Bobo's

The deal: The oat bar purveyors are offering 20% off an order through its website.

When: Through March 17

Alcohol Deals on St. Patrick's Day GoPuff

The deal: Take 15% off two or more selected beer products in select markets.

When: March 17 Take 15% off two or more selected beer products in select markets.March 17

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat!