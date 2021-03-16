Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for St. Patrick's Day
You're getting lucky. Here's where to get food deals on St. Patrick's Day.
If St. Patrick's Day gets you as excited as a manufacturer of green dye in Chicago, there are a whole lot of ways to celebrate, even if some of your traditions may need to be altered again this year. You could don a green sequined suit to impress your cats, or you could eat like a cartoon leprechaun.
You'll have to track down the suit on your own, but we can help with tracking down the kind of food deals capable of making the day special. From green foods to Irish staples and everything else you might be looking for, restaurants across the US have ways to make sure you're celebrating with the foods you like best. Thrillist has collected all of the best St. Patrick's Day food deals from places like Blaze Pizza, Randy's Donuts, McDonald's, Yard House, and a whole lot more.
Here are the best food deals you'll find on St. Patrick's Day.
Free Food on St. Patrick's DayKrispy Kreme
The deal: Show up to your local Krispy Kreme wearing green and you're going to get a free O'riginal Glazed Doughnut. (That's just an Original but with a green glaze.)
When: March 16-17
Pollo Campero
The deal: Pollo is joining the chicken sandwich feud with two new sandwiches. You can get BOGO chicken sandwiches all month.
When: Through March 31
Tim Hortons
The deal: To celebrate the introduction of freshly cracked eggs in all of its breakfast sandwiches, the convenience store is offering Tims Rewards members a free breakfast sandwich. You're going to need to be an early riser, though.
When: Through March 21, 5-7 am
Penn Station East Coast Subs
The deal: The sub shop is hosting its annual "roundup campaign" that raises money for local Down syndrome organizations. If you donate $2 or more, you'll get a card for BOGO subs on your next visit.
When: Through March 21
Boston Market
The deal: The rotisserie chain is offering free kid meals. No purchase is required at all. Kids 12 and under can just grab a free one.
When: For just a little while
Taco John's
The deal: The launch of its new value menu includes the option to grab a free Chicken, Bacon Guacamole Street Taco when you order any Pepsi product through the Taco John's app.
When: Through April 5
Freebirds World Burrito
The deal: Grab a free side of queso blanco or guacamole when you order an entrée.
When: March 17
Food Deals on St. Patrick's DaySTK Steakhouse
The deal: Get $5 orders of lil' Corned Beef Sliders with Tater Tots.
When: Through March 21
Kona Grill
The deal: Corned Beef Sliders are just $6. The special is available for takeout and delivery.
When: Through March 21
Logan's Roadhouse
The deal: You can order a Roadhouse Party Pack for St. Patrick's Day. That includes grabbing an order of Loaded Potato Skins to feed 10-12 people for $29.99.
When: March 17-21
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Every year, Blaze lets pizza lovers grab a customized 11-inch pizza with unlimited toppings for $3.14 on Pi Day. This year, you'll be able to do that for about a month, either in-restaurant or online. You'll find the offer in the Blaze app. If you're not a member, sign up before March 14.
When: March 14 - April 12
McDonald's
The deal: Order through Uber Eats to get a $0 delivery fee. You'll have to hit the $20 minimum, though.
When: Through March 21
Ike's Love and Sandwiches
The deal: Every Wednesday in March you can knock $5 off an order of at least $20 in the Ike's app.
When: March 17
Randy's Donuts
The deal: The California donut chain is offering a green-iced St. Patrick's Day donut for $1.75.
When: March 17
Fazoli's
The deal: You can get a surprise discount in the Fazoli's app when you drop in the code "STPATRICK." You can get awarded $1, $2 off $5, $3 off $20, $3 off $15, or $2 off $10.
When: March 17
Peet's Coffee
The deal: Take 35% off your first shipment in a Peet's subscription to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
When: March 17-24
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: Take 20% off any of its "SkinnyLicious" menu items when you order through Door Dash or pickup through the chain's website.
When: Through March 19
Yard House
The deal: Check out the one-day-only special of Irish Loaded Fries. For $12.95, that plate o' fries comes with shredded corned beef, caramelized onions, melted jack and cheddar, House IPA white cheddar beer cheese sauce, sour cream, green onion, and house-pickled jalapeños
When: March 17
Bobo's
The deal: The oat bar purveyors are offering 20% off an order through its website.
When: Through March 17
Alcohol Deals on St. Patrick's DayGoPuff
The deal: Take 15% off two or more selected beer products in select markets.
When: March 17
