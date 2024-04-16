Hawaii's Most Controversial Hiking Spot Is Being Permanently Removed

The long off-limits Stairway to Heaven hike in Oahu, Hawaii, known in Hawaii as the Ha‘ikū Stairs, is being removed by government officials. According to a recent announcement from the Honolulu government, the removal of more than 600 stairs that make up the illegal hike will begin later this month, and is expected to take up to six months to complete.

The stairway was originally built in by the US military during its occupation of the land throughout World War II, and was closed to the public in 1987. The removal will prioritize public safety, stop the expenditure of local resources on preventing and responding to illegal trespassing, reduce the number of disturbances to locals, and help preserve the natural beauty and condition of the site.

"This was a decision, when we came into office, that was long overdue. Over the course of many months, in meeting with the people involved and the discovery that we put into it, I can promise you that this was not a capricious decision," Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said during the announcement. "This decision that was made was predicated upon our respect for the people who live in and around the entrance to the stairs, our respect for our ʻāina, and our respect for both the future and the past history of the culture of the Haʻikū community."

The hike is made up of nearly 4,000 stairs and goes up the Koolau Mountain Range, giving those who trespass and make the ascent 360 degree views of O’ahu and the surrounding ocean. Despite its allure, the hike is not only dangerous, but has also long been a nuisance to locals. In 2021, the Honolulu City Council unanimously voted to support a resolution that called for the removal of the stairs. Resolution 21-154 cited six common concerns reported by locals living in the area in regards to the stairway structure. Here they are, as written in the resolution:

1. Nightly disturbances, including slamming car doors and loud voices that cause neighborhood dogs to bark, from hikers arriving between 2 am and 4 am to climb the stairs to watch the sunrise.

2. The presence of strangers and their cars, creating safety concerns for young children.

3. Hikers’ parked cars blocking private driveways and hindering the ability of emergency vehicles to pass through narrow streets.

4. Hikers walking through private property at all hours and using private water hoses to wash themselves or for drinking water, often without turning those hoses off.

5. Hikers throwing trash and waste onto private property, disrespecting or threatening property owners, and vandalizing or damaging private property.

6. Hikers relieving themselves in the street, against private rock walls or in other private areas.

Not only have trespassing hikers been incredibly rude and disrespectful to the area, but those illegally hiking on the trail have repeatedly needed to be rescued by the Honolulu Fire Department. These rescues have cost taxpayers millions of dollars, further adding to the stairway’s unpopular reputation. Hikers have also brought invasive species to the area, causing further damage to the already delicate ecosystem in the Koolau Mountain Range.

The area leading into the Ha‘ikū Stairs will be marked with a ‘No Trespassing’ sign, and only workers contracted for the removal project will be permitted to enter. With the removal process preparation underway, the area is considered to be extremely dangerous.

So please—not only would you look like a total asshole trying to trespass on Hawaiian land in the year 2024, you’re also putting yourself at risk. If you want to take a stunning hike with amazing views, there’s plenty of other options out there. Check them out here. And no matter where you go, please don’t piss in public or leave your trash. That’s just bad manners.