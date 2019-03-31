Tremble Before This Stampede of Adorable Baby Goats

The word "stampede" has had seriously negative connotations ever since Mufasa met his undoing underfoot in The Lion King. But maybe we're being a little narrowminded with this interpretation of the word? It matters, after all, what's doing the stampeding.
For instance, if, instead of an armada of wild beasts, it's a small parade of baby goats, a stampede seems like a pretty good idea. In fact, we demand they happen more often. And you will, too, once you watch the video above. This incredible event happened on March 26 in Goshen, Ohio, and we propose that it happen every March 26 annually -- actually, make that every Tuesday.
Here's what the person who shot the clip told Viral Hog: "We raise Nigerian Dwarf Dairy Goats and these are some of the 2019 babies. We use the milk created by the mothers to make a premium Goat Milk Soap and other natural skin care products. We compete and show the animals as well and several goats have gone on to National Championships in 2017 and 2018. We are Certified Humane and Leaping Bunny approved for cruelty-free farm management."
Not to trivialize Mufasa's tragedy... Simba, we're really sorry for your loss.
