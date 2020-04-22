Stanley Tucci's Negroni Cocktail Tutorial Is Making People Thirsty

In my book, all the rules flew out the window the second those shelter-in-place mandates went into effect. Wanna suck down a cosmo and call it breakfast à la Ina Garten? Be my guest. It's 5 o'clock every single hour in self-isolation. But if you need a master class in mixology, look no further than Stanley Tucci's Instagram.

The Devil Wears Prada star took to IGTV for a quick lesson in whipping up a negroni, the trendy Italian cocktail comprised of gin, sweet vermouth, Campari, and an orange peel garnish. With his own glass of wine in hand, Tucci plays bartender for his wife, Felicity Blunt. "What are you gonna make me?" she asks, before insisting he "hurry up" on the task.

"We're going to make a negroni up," he informs his internet audience. "Mostly people have negronis on the rocks, but I think actually they're quite nice up." In case you missed the memo, a cocktail served "up," like Tucci mentions, is chilled but not over ice.

The actor-turned-quarantine bartender pours in a double shot of gin (or vodka, if that's more your speed), sweet vermouth, and Campari, before shaking. You can serve it up in whatever you've got -- solo cup, coffee mug, cereal bowl, I don't know -- but Tucci advises one of those bougie coupe glasses you probably don't own. The final step includes garnishing with an orange wedge. "You want it?" he taunts Blunt. "That'll never happen."