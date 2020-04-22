Stanley Tucci's Negroni Cocktail Tutorial Is Making People Thirsty
The suave actor's step-by-step video is surprisingly soothing.
In my book, all the rules flew out the window the second those shelter-in-place mandates went into effect. Wanna suck down a cosmo and call it breakfast à la Ina Garten? Be my guest. It's 5 o'clock every single hour in self-isolation. But if you need a master class in mixology, look no further than Stanley Tucci's Instagram.
The Devil Wears Prada star took to IGTV for a quick lesson in whipping up a negroni, the trendy Italian cocktail comprised of gin, sweet vermouth, Campari, and an orange peel garnish. With his own glass of wine in hand, Tucci plays bartender for his wife, Felicity Blunt. "What are you gonna make me?" she asks, before insisting he "hurry up" on the task.
"We're going to make a negroni up," he informs his internet audience. "Mostly people have negronis on the rocks, but I think actually they're quite nice up." In case you missed the memo, a cocktail served "up," like Tucci mentions, is chilled but not over ice.
The actor-turned-quarantine bartender pours in a double shot of gin (or vodka, if that's more your speed), sweet vermouth, and Campari, before shaking. You can serve it up in whatever you've got -- solo cup, coffee mug, cereal bowl, I don't know -- but Tucci advises one of those bougie coupe glasses you probably don't own. The final step includes garnishing with an orange wedge. "You want it?" he taunts Blunt. "That'll never happen."
And while some might simply chock up the tutorial as educational, some viewers ended up thirsting after something other than the drink. Case in point:
women only want one thing and its stanley tucci patiently making a cocktail and explaining each step as he does so— Tilly Steele (@TillySteele) April 21, 2020
If Tom Hanks is America's Dad, then Stanley Tucci is your friend's dad that you lusted after for reasons that you'll spend all your relationships in your 20s figuring out— Jenny Elder Moke (@jennyelder) April 21, 2020
Nothing — and I mean nothing — has soothed me in the last six weeks quite like the way Stanley Tucci making a “Negroni” on Instagram has. 🍸 pic.twitter.com/LzlbE3iJWL— Mark McDevitt (@MarkTMcDevitt) April 21, 2020
not to be horny on main but stanley tucci doing a cocktail masterclass on igtv is the most erotic thing in the world pic.twitter.com/LphyhHHKS8— lucy ford⁷ (@lucyj_ford) April 20, 2020
An Ode to Stanley Tucci's Forearms— Philip Ellis (@Philip_Ellis) April 21, 2020
When Stanley's cooking dinner
his sleeves get in the way.
But when he rolls them up
it makes us feel some kind of way.
It's not just that they're hairy,
or muscular, or tan.
It's all these things and more
that give us no choice but to stan. pic.twitter.com/tm0uIDx1aF
Negronis, for spring? Even Miranda Priestly would approve.
