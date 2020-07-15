Pub Owner Installs Electric Fence at the Bar to Promote Social Distancing

In the time of COVID-19, bar owners have been forced to adjust to a rapidly changing and contagious culture, by opening their doors in ways that still prevent consumer entry. And Jonny McFadden, a pub owner in Cornwall, England claims to have the perfect solution to this societal Catch-22: an electric fence in front of the bar.

McFadden, who runs the Star Inn in St. Just, Cornwall, told CNN that the electric fence he installed to keep his staff safe has been "working very well" since the government permitted pubs to reopen on July 4, and that it was "quite comical" to witness.

"We're in a rural area so everybody knows what an electric fence is," he said. "I got a little sign too on it -- 'electric, danger."

And we thought the popularization of non-alcoholic cocktails would be the greatest health revolution drinking culture would ever see. We've seen restaurants and bars encourage social distancing through bumper tables, pool noodle hats, and more. But electric fences most accurately express the severity of the situation.

McFadden made a point to mention that the electric fence was not actually turned on, but that it seemed to keep folks at a safe distance regardless.

"...It's got the desired effect that everybody thinks it's on and they keep well away from it. It's the fear factor," he said.



We knew the world of drinking was changing when to-go drinks went mainstream, Michelob made a social distancing picnic blanket, and Dos Equis released a 6ft-long cooler. But now, in areas that are safe for pubbing, we look forward to innovations that bring folks closer-ish to the watering holes they love the most.