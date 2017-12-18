Bad Lip Reading Turned 'Star Wars' Into a Hilarious R&B Song

Entertainment

Bad Lip Reading

In a nearly record-breaking weekend, Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrived to divide everyone with its departures from the Star Wars norm. With all the debates over Snoke's role and revelations about Rey's parents, it'd be nice if we could all just get together and be friends again. You know, like when The Phantom Menace came out and everyone hated it together.

The folks at Bad Lip Reading have provided the opportunity for you to reach across the aisle and shake hands with your old school Star Wars friend who is still seething about the brooding Luke SkywalkerThe new release is essentially a music video of a horrible and hilarious song set to the battle on Hoth from The Empire Strikes Back

If you're a Star Wars nerd, but for Bad Lip Reading, this might look familiar. A short version of this song appeared in a longer Bad Lip Reading video that re-dubbed about 15 minutes of Empire. This new video is an extended, full version of that song. 

The old one was released right around the time The Force Awakens dropped in 2015. You can watch it below if you haven't had enough time with this nonsensical alternate reality Star Wars

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He knows the Star Wars Christmas Special was the original Star Wars Bad Lip Reading  Follow him @dlukenelson.

