Disney Finally Announced When Its Massive Star Wars Hotel Opens & When You Can Book

One result of Disney acquiring the rights to the Star Wars franchise is that the intergalactic space epic is invading Disney theme parks slowly but surely.

The next big opening is Disney World Resort's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a Star Wars-themed hotel that Disney refers to as a "first-of-its-kind immersive adventure." As part of the opening of Disney World's 50th-anniversary celebration, the park announced the long-awaited opening date for the Starcruiser. It'll start welcoming interstellar travelers on March 1, 2022.

You're running out of time to rummage through the couch cushions for enough scratch to be one of the first to stay there, though. Bookings open on October 28, 2021. That's soon, and the bookings will likely go fast, despite the hefty price tag. CNET previously reported that the cheapest weekend stay will be $4,809 for two guests. It goes up from there, but the price includes two nights in a cabin or suite, "ongoing, immersive and interactive entertainment," food and beverages, admission to Disney's Hollywood Studios, valet parking, and your wristband.

In its announcement, Disney World noted that some fans, including Disney Vacation Club members, Disney Passholders, and Disney Visa cardholders, will have a chance to book rooms prior to that general booking date this month.

It's a steep price, but the park is also promising a unique experience. Every moment from a check-in, where you enter a launch pod that takes you to the cruiser, to check-out is part of a story guests are living in the Star Wars universe. "Throughout the voyage, guests’ choices will determine their personal adventures as they interact with characters, crew and other passengers they meet and become part of the action and the broader Star Wars saga," Disney says. "Decisions guests make will affect how their individual stories unfold as they seize control of their destinies – and potentially impact the fate of the galaxy." The stakes have never been higher.