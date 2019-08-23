Disney's New 'Star Wars' Hotel Will Feel Like You're on a Starcruiser

Attention all Star Wars fans who slept for 10 years with Luke Skywalker bedding and now experience a glimmer of happy nostalgia when sleeping in their childhood homes for a weekend: You will soon be able to stay in an entire Disney hotel themed after Star Wars; more specifically, it’s a Galactic Starcruiser called the Halcyon.
The news was emerged Thursday night at D23 Expo, the “ultimate Disney fan event.” Disney reps said the experience of staying in the Galactic Starcruiser will feel like you are truly traveling the galaxies. The level of immersion Disney is aspiring to with the hotel is much like what was promised for the Star Wars theme park; every member is playing a part, and you are fully involved in the story being told.
We don’t know much about the hotel yet, but Walt Disney World News says that describes Halycon as “a starcruiser known throughout the galaxy for its impeccable service and exotic destinations,” and said that guests “will stay in well-appointed cabins, experience onboard dining, make a planet-side excursion to Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, and much more."
If you were at the Star Wars-themed event Galactic Nights, you would have received a set of promotional trading cards that hinted at what sorts of adventures you’ll find at the Black Spire Outpost. It’s all coming together, but that’s all we know for now.
And although I can’t promise they’ll have your same Jedi pillowcases fromTarget, I can guarantee that every room will have a pristine view of space.
